Bard: 10 things to know about Google’s answer to ChatGPT

Curated by : Sanya Jain
Feb 07, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Google on February 6 unveiled “Bard” – an AI chatbot that draws on information from the web to provide high-quality responses.

Google on February 6 unveiled “Bard” – an AI chatbot that draws on information from the web to provide high-quality responses. Google’s new conversation AI service Bard is in direct competition with ChatGPT, the AI chatbot funded by Microsoft that became an internet sensation upon its release. Like ChatGPT, Bard too will be capable of holding conversations like a human and distilling information from the web to provide coherent, concise responses.

Here is what we know so far about Bard, Google’s answer to ChatGPT:

Bard is an experimental conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications), a large language model that was developed and released by Google in 2021. Interesting aside: Last year, a Google employee was fired after claiming that the company’s chatbot generator LaMDA had become sentient.

In a blog post announcing the launch of Bard, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the chatbot “draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses.” Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models, the CEO of Google said.