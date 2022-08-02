Barack Obama shares his annual summer playlist: Beyonce, Harry Styles and more

Former US President Barack Obama unveiled his annual summer playlist last week, and it includes some instantly recognisable names like Beyonce and Harry Styles alongside more obscure tracks.

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies,” he wrote while sharing his list of 44 songs. “It’s an example of how music really can bring us all together.”

The playlist includes a wide range – some classics, some R&B, country music and alt-rock rubbing shoulders with some international hits.

Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ found a place at the very top of Obama’s playlist. Harry Styles’s ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant’, Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Die Hard’ and Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’ also made the cut.

Barack Obama included some gems from the golden era with names like Prince, Miles Davis and Nina Simone on his playlist. Also on the list - the 1998 hit ‘Praise You’ by Fatboy Slim.

‘Dancing in the Dark’ was Obama’s nod to his podcast-mate Bruce Springsteen – the duo launched their podcast together last year.

As it is every year, Obama’s followers appreciated this peek into his musical taste, with the playlist racking up more than 2 lakh ‘likes’ on Twitter alone.