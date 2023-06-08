Barack Obama says this sentence will accelerate your success: 'Let me take...'

Barack Obama will play the host in Netflix's new documentary series 'Working'.

Barack Obama recently shared a piece of advice he gives to young people--that is also good advice for anyone looking to achieve success. It is a six-word sentence that can instantly grab attention and open up opportunities, the former US President has recently scored a new gig as a TV presenter with Netflix for his new documentary series Working.

Speaking to LinkedIn editor-in-chief Daniel Roth, Obama said, "I've seen at every level people who are very good at describing problems, people who are very sophisticated at explaining why something went wrong or why something can't get fixed. But what I'm always looking for is, no matter how small the problem or how big it is, somebody who says, 'Let me take care of that.'"

In most cases, bosses, seniors, or clients want to know less about how the problem occurred and more about how it can be solved. Obama said, If you project an attitude of, whatever it is that's needed, I can handle it and I can do it, then whoever is running that organization will notice. I promise... People will notice 'That's somebody who can get something done."

Barack Obama also shared another piece of advice for youngsters: "Worry more about what you want to do than what you want to be." He said during the interview that he often encounters people who want to be a member of Congress by the time they are 30, or make a certain amount of money by a certain age, Inc Magazine reported. Those are certainly good goals, but while it's great to focus on your desired end result, it's also important to ask yourself if you'll enjoy doing the work to get there, he added.

Rather than aiming for a big salary and an impressive title, young people should think about what they're truly interested in and focus on that, Obama asserted. "The people that I find are the most successful are the people who say, 'I'm really interested in computers and figuring this stuff out,' and they end up being a Bill Gates," he said.

