Barack Obama appoints blind Indian-American to key post

The Obama administration has announced to appoint a blind Indian-American to a key administrative post in an independent US agency devoted for people with disabilities

April 09, 2021 / 11:52 AM IST

The Obama administration has announced to appoint a blind Indian-American to a key administrative post in an independent US agency devoted for people with disabilities. Sachin Dev Pavithran has been appointed as Member, Architectural and Transportation Barriers Compliance Board, the White House said, as it announced several other key administration appointments.


"These dedicated individuals bring a wealth of experience and talent to their new roles and I am proud to have them serve in this Administration. I look forward to working with them in the months and years to come," Obama said in a  statement. Pavithran is Program Director of the Utah Assistive Technology Program at Utah State University's Center for Persons with Disabilities, a position he has held since 2011.
 
Before serving as Program Director, he served in a variety of other roles at the Center, including Program Coordinator and Disability Policy Analyst, since joining in 2002. Pavithran has more than 12 years of experience as a consultant on disability police and developing and training users of assistive technology and accessible websites.

He serves on the Association of Assistive Technology Act Programs National Board, the Utah State Rehabilitation Council, the Research and Development Committee of the National Federation of the Blind, and the National Multicultural Council of the Association of University Centers for Disabilities. In 2007, the National Federation of the Blind awarded him the Kenneth Jernigan Scholarship. He received a BA, BS, and an MS from Utah State University.

first published: Dec 1, 2012 10:33 am

