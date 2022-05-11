Jack Dorsey calls Trump's Twitter ban 'business decision', backs Elon Musk to revoke it

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey on Wednesday supported Elon Musk's plan of reinstating Donald Trump's account.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey came out in support of Elon Musk's plan to reverse the Twitter ban on former US President Donald Trump. He further asserted that the decision to ban him was "a failure."

Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter following the January 6 Capitol Riots for violating the social media platform's rules against violence incitement.

"I do not celebrate or feel pride in our having to ban Donald Trump from Twitter, or how we got here," Dorsey had tweeted on January 14, 2021. "After a clear warning we’d take this action, we made a decision with the best information we had based on threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter. Was this correct?"

On Wednesday, Jack Dorsey retweeted the comment and wrote that generally permanent bans are a failure of the microblogging platform.

"I do agree. There are exceptions (CSE, illegal behaviour, spam or network manipulation, etc), but generally permanent bans are a failure of ours and don't work, which I wrote about here after the event (and called for a resilient social media protocol)," the Twitter founder tweeted.

Elon Musk had on Tuesday said that he would restore Trump's banned account on Twitter if his deal to acquire the company is completed. "I think it was a morally bad decision to be clear and foolish in the extreme," the richest person in the world had said.

Musk said that banning Donald Trump from Twitter was not right and it didn’t lead him to not having a voice. “It alienated a large part of the country, and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice," Musk -- a self-professed free speech absolutist -- said.





