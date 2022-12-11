 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banksy’s signed rat prints, ‘attacked with pizza cutter’, to be sold for Ukraine aid

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 11, 2022 / 04:38 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine war: The elusive street artist's works will be sold to procure urgently needed ambulances and support vehicles.

(Image credit: banksy.legacyofwarfoundation.com)

Banksy offered Ukraine hope by making graffiti works on its war-damaged walls. Now, the elusive street artist is selling some of their prints to raise money for aid.

Fifty signed prints featuring a rat, a symbol that repeats in Banksy's anti-authoritarian art, will be sold, with the proceeds going to international charity Legacy of War Foundation.

Banksy said that while in Ukraine, they saw the foundation help people in very dire situations. The organisation also offered them one of their ambulances to work from.

"It extremely useful when an angry babushka found me painting on her building and called the Police," the artist said. "I feel the least I should do is raise enough money to replace the number plates on the ambulance I hotted up."

Each of Banksy's rat prints will sell for £5000, plus taxes. They are all unique, with a different pattern carved out using pizza cutters.

