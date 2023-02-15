 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Who removed a piece of Banksy’s latest mural and why

AFP
Feb 15, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST

British street artist Banksy marked Valentine's Day Tuesday with an inimitable statement about violence against women -- but local politicians saw only a nuisance.

An artwork, acknowledged to by street artist Banksy, is pictured on the side of a house in Margate

A Banksy mural appeared in Margate in southeast England, depicting a 1950s-style housewife with a swollen eye and a missing tooth seemingly shoving her male partner into a real chest freezer.

"Certainly we will be looking at how we can protect this and preserve it because we're really proud to have it here," Margate mayor Heather Keen told AFP.

But minutes later, council workers turned up to throw the freezer into a van, despite protests from locals taking pictures of the mural, at the end of a terrace of houses in a rundown part of the seaside town.