Banksy artwork's print fetches over Rs 80 lakh. Proceeds go to Ukraine's biggest kids' hospital

A signed print of a Banksy artwork has recently been auctioned for $106,505 which is equivalent to more than Rs 80 lakh. The proceeds will go to Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv, the largest hospital for children in Ukraine, Forbes reported.

The rare print titled 'CND Soldiers' first appeared in 2003 as a mural on a placard set up near the Houses of Parliament in London. It portrays two soldiers graffitiing a red peace sign and is a reference to the anti-war protests against UK's involvement in the Iraq war at the time.

According to Forbes, a seller who wishes to stay anonymous reached out to MyArtBroker -- a London-based private sales platform that works mainly with prints-- wanting to auction off the print. The seller also wanted to donate the proceeds to a cause which would benefit families and children in war-torn Ukraine as it resists the Russian invasion.

Charlotte Stewart, the managing director of MyArtBroker told Forbes that although the typical market value for a print of this type would be between $20,000 and $30,000, 'CND Soldiers' fetched $106,505 possibly because of the philanthropic nature of the silent auction which pushed prospective buyers to make larger bids.

She also added that Banksy was not involved in the sale, but would be “very supportive” based on the amount of charity work the elusive artist has done in the past.

The original placard measured more than 130 feet and was seized by police during a raid in 2006. It was later retrieved in 2007. The print is one of only 700 created in 2005 as part of a collaboration between Banksy and a now-defunct London publisher called Pictures on Walls, Forbes reported.