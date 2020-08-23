Bank of America customer finds $2.45 billion surprise in account

After Citi Group mistakenly transferred $900 million on behalf of troubled cosmetic company Revlon to its lenders, a Bank of America Corp. customer in Massachusetts, US, opened his account to find an even bigger inclusion of $2.45 billion.

The bank's spokesperson later confirmed that it was a display error and no money has been transferred.

“This was a display error and nothing more than that,” Bank of America spokesman Bill Halldin said. “It’s been corrected.”

Blaise Aguirre, the customer, said that he initially figured that the bank would discover the error itself. But he had to later reach out to his relationship manager to inquire about the mysterious money showing both online and his phone’s mobile app.

After being contacted by Bloomberg, the bank fixed the issue with Aguirre’s Merrill Lynch account.

This isn't the first time for the bank to have a multibillion-dollar mishap. Earlier this month, the lender had a temporary display issue that caused some online and mobile-banking clients to see inaccurate balances. That mistake wasn’t like that of Aguirre’s $2.45 billion mirage, but their accounts were showing $0 balance.

On the other hand, The Citi group, too, is facing a issues in erasing mistaken payments sent to the cosmetic giant’s lenders. While some have willingly sent back the wrongly transferred funds, others have refuse to return the payment, including Brigade Capital Management and HPS Investment Partners.

The bank is now locked in a bitter legal battle with the two hedge funds.

Benjamin Finestone, lawyer of Brigade and HPS, told a judge in proceedings this week that the firms did not admit that the transfer was a mistake.

The Citigroup, rather said the funds’ actions “threaten the integrity of the administrative agency function and trust in the global banking system”.