172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|bank-of-america-customer-finds-2-45-billion-surprise-in-account-5743671.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2020 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of America customer finds $2.45 billion surprise in account

The bank's spokesperson later confirmed that it was a display error and no money has been transferred.

Moneycontrol News

After Citi Group mistakenly transferred $900 million on behalf of troubled cosmetic company Revlon to its lenders, a Bank of America Corp. customer in Massachusetts, US, opened his account to find an even bigger inclusion of $2.45 billion.

The bank's spokesperson later confirmed that it was a display error and no money has been transferred.

“This was a display error and nothing more than that,” Bank of America spokesman Bill Halldin said. “It’s been corrected.”

Close

Blaise Aguirre, the customer, said that he initially figured that the bank would discover the error itself. But he had to later reach out to his relationship manager to inquire about the mysterious money showing both online and his phone’s mobile app.

related news

After being contacted by Bloomberg, the bank fixed the issue with Aguirre’s Merrill Lynch account.

This isn't the first time for the bank to have a multibillion-dollar mishap. Earlier this month, the lender had a temporary display issue that caused some online and mobile-banking clients to see inaccurate balances. That mistake wasn’t like that of Aguirre’s $2.45 billion mirage, but their accounts were showing $0 balance.

On the other hand, The Citi group, too, is facing a issues in erasing mistaken payments sent to the cosmetic giant’s lenders. While some have willingly sent back the wrongly transferred funds, others have refuse to return the payment, including Brigade Capital Management and HPS Investment Partners.

The bank is now locked in a bitter legal battle with the two hedge funds.

Benjamin Finestone, lawyer of Brigade and HPS, told a judge in proceedings this week that the firms did not admit that the transfer was a mistake.

The Citigroup, rather said the funds’ actions “threaten the integrity of the administrative agency function and trust in the global banking system”.
First Published on Aug 23, 2020 12:22 pm

tags #Bank of America #Citi Group #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.