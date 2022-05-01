English
    Bank Holidays in May 2022: Banks in India will remain closed for up to 11 days in May. See full list here

    Moneycontrol News
    May 01, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

    Bank holidays in India in May 2022: Banks in India will remain closed for up to 11 days in May 2022. According to the list of holidays released by the Reserve Bank of India, banks will be closed for a total of four days in different cities, apart from weekends. Different states and cities may see different holidays as per RBI guidelines. Banks in India generally remain open on the first and third Saturdays of the month. The second and fourth Saturday of the month are bank holidays.

    The Reserve Bank of India has categorised holidays under three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

    Bank holidays in May 2022 as per the Negotiable Instruments Act:

    May 2: Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra) — Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

    May 3: Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/ Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/ Basava Jayanti/ Akshaya Tritiya — All over India except Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram

    May 9: Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore — Kolkata

    May 16: Buddha Purnima — Agartala, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar

    Weekly offs for banks in May 2022:

    May 1: Sunday

    May 8: Sunday

    May 14: Second Saturday

    May 15: Sunday

    May 22: Sunday

    May 28: Fourth Saturday

    May 29: Sunday

    There are different holidays for different states. In Kolkata, all banks will remain closed on May 9 for the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. In Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, the holiday for Eid will be observed on May 2. Buddha Purnima holiday on May 16 will see banks closed in Agartala, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar. If you have bank work, please call your local branch to confirm the holiday as per your region.



