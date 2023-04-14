 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bank holiday today in these cities for Ambedkar Jayanti. See full list

Moneycontrol News
Apr 14, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST

Bank Holiday: While the bank branches will remain closed, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual. Today's bank holiday is on account of Ambedkar Jayanti and the many state new years.

All the public and private banks in India are closed today on account of Ambedkar Jayanti and state new year festivals. According to the website of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be shut because of Ambedkar Jayanti and state festivals such as Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba, Baisakhi, Tamil New Year's Day, Maha Bisubha Sankranti and Biju or Buisu festival.

Only those in Meghalaya's Shillong will stay open.

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the BSE will also remain shut today on account of Ambedkar Jayanti.

While the bank branches will remain closed, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual.