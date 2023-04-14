Bank holiday today in these cities for Ambedkar Jayanti. See full list

Bank Holiday Today: Today’s bank holiday comes under the government’s Negotiable Instruments Act.

All the public and private banks in India are closed today on account of Ambedkar Jayanti and state new year festivals. According to the website of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be shut because of Ambedkar Jayanti and state festivals such as Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba, Baisakhi, Tamil New Year's Day, Maha Bisubha Sankranti and Biju or Buisu festival.

Only those in Meghalaya's Shillong will stay open.

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the BSE will also remain shut today on account of Ambedkar Jayanti.

While the bank branches will remain closed, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual.

Bank holiday today: cities where banks will be closed on April 14

Banks will be closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

Today’s bank holiday comes under the government’s Negotiable Instruments Act. Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts are the three categories under which the RBI categorises bank holidays.

Later this month, banks in several cities will remain closed on April 22, on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti, is observed on April 14 in honour of polymath and civil rights activist BR Ambedkar who was born on this day in 1891.