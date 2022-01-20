Fight with official, climbing a tree: 2 men in UP try to escape Covid vaccination

A man in Ballia in Uttar Pradesh wrestled an official to the ground, adamant on not wanting to get vaccinated. (Screengrab from video tweeted by ANI)

Videos have emerged of two men in Uttar Pradesh trying to escape COVID-19 vaccination, one getting into a fight with an official and the other climbing a tree.



#WATCH Boatman refuses to take vaccine, mishandles a health care worker

He was apprehensive initially but was convinced eventually to take vaccine. In another instance,a man climbed tree but took the vaccine eventually: Atul Dubey,Block Dev Officer,Reoti (Source: Viral video) pic.twitter.com/fVk5BGbP46 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022

The videos are from Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh . One of them showed a boatman defiantly saying that he will not get vaccinated. “You will have to get it [the vaccine],” an official says in response.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The official pressed the man for answer to why he was refusing to get vaccinated. “Come, everyone is getting vaccinated,” the official told him.

The agitated man then lunged at the official and wrestled him to the ground while repeating “I will not take it [the vaccine]”.

In the second video, a man was seen atop a tree and a person was asking him to come down. He eventually acquiesced and was vaccinated by a health worker at the spot.



#WATCH | Ballia, Bihar: Atul Dubey, Block Development Officer, Reoti says, "A man climbed a tree as he didn't want to take the vaccine, but agreed to take the jab after he was convinced by our team." (Source: Viral Video) pic.twitter.com/aI054zh9Y4 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022

Health workers have had to battle vaccine hesitancy in several parts of India. The government has repeatedly emphasised on the need for coordinated efforts to educate people about the benefits of getting vaccinated.

Across India, 160 crore vaccine doses have been administered since the beginning of the inoculation drive in January 2021. Vaccination of adolescents aged 15 to 18 began earlier this month.

India is recording a surge in cases with the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. On January 20, the country recorded 3,17,532 new coronavirus infections, taking the total to 3,82,18,773. The number of active cases in the country rose to 19,24,051.

India’s toll climbed to 4,87,693 with 491 more deaths.