Balenciaga's Rs 20,000-shoelace earrings are the latest targets of jokes

After trolling Balenciaga for selling trash bags worth over Rs 1 lakh, social media users have moved on to a pair of earrings (or shoelaces?) being advertised by the luxury fashion house.

On its website, Balenciaga described the product as "plate earrings". Black with white stripes, the earrings are made up of recycled polyester and cotton and antique silver brass.

The product, quite literally, comprises laces tied to earrings bearing the Balenciaga logo.

It is no surprise that the humble-looking earrings come with an inflated price tag. According to fashion and media brand, Highsnobiety, they cost $261 (approximately Rs 20,848).

On social media, users panned the product and its maker.

"If you go out and buy the Balenciaga shoelace earrings you a wild human (sic)," a Twitter user said.

"Shoelace bow earrings for nearly £200. Balenciaga are taking liberties," another person wrote.

"Balenciaga’s new shoelace earrings that are a shoelace glued to an earring cost $261. That's enough to give every American $1 million. Appalled," a third user wrote.



Others said the brand was trolling those ready to throw away money.

"If rich kids can't see that Demna and Balenciaga are trolling them by now, I don't know what more evidence can prove it," a Twitter user commented.



One user wondered if Balenciaga was conducting a social experiment. "High fashion is so ridiculous," they said.