 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Top Balenciaga designer apologises for 'child abuse' ads: 'A mistake...'

AFP
Feb 10, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST

The ads in question, published late last year, featured children holding bags designed to look like teddy bears, but with studs and harnesses, and surrounded by adult items including wine glasses.

Balenciaga ad campaign have invited brutal backlash.

Balenciaga's creative director Demna has apologised for an ad campaign that appeared to reference child abuse and vowed to drop his provocative showmanship in an interview with Vogue.

The ads, published late last year, featured children holding bags designed to look like teddy bears, but with studs and harnesses, and surrounded by adult items including wine glasses.

It sparked huge condemnation online, including from celebrities close to Demna and the brand such as Kim Kardashian.

In his first published interview since the furore, Demna (who dropped his last name in 2021), told the fashion bible there was never any intention to reference abuse.