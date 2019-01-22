Bajaj-Triumph partnership to take longer; Bajaj Auto to first focus on Husqvarna

Over a year ago, Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles made an announcement that the companies were to enter a non-equity partnership for the manufacture of mid-capacity motorcycles in India. The bikes were to be manufactured at Bajaj's facilities but sold and exported under the Triumph brand.

CarandBike recently spoke to Rajiv Bajaj, CEO, Bajaj Auto who said that the final agreement is to be signed this year. This also means that the mid-capacity bikes will not be seen any time this year.

"As far as Triumph is concerned, I have to be very conservative about what I say, because I have a partner there who watches everything what I say. All I can tell you is that we're very close to the partnership. The work on the products has started; we have seen the actual designs coming from Triumph which, in my view, are very sexy," he told Carandbike.

Rajiv Bajaj also added, "I'm really excited, but since it's a little bit in the future, I will wait for a little bit before giving you more detail about it. This year we'll focus on Husqvarna, in the near future, we'll talk more about Triumph."

For now, Bajaj Auto will focus more on the KTM owned Hurqvarna brand. 49 percent of KTM itself is owned by Bajaj Auto and its bikes are doing pretty well in our markets. Husqvarna intends to launch the Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 sometime this year. Both bikes are based on the KTM 390 Duke platform and feature a very retro-modern design language.

With the Bajaj-Triumph partnership, expect to see some premium 300-750cc motorcycles in India. With all of the engineering and manufacturing being handled by Bajaj, we can also expect some pretty competitive prices.