Badhaai Ho actor Surekha Sikri, 3-time National Award winner, dies at 75

Surekha Sikri is known for her performances in Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Zubeidaa, and daily soap Balika Vadhu. [Image: Youtube/Junglee Pictures]

Three-time National award-winning actor Surekha Sikri passed away on July 16 following a cardiac arrest. In a statement, Sikri's agent said the 75-year-old actor had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke.

"Three-time national award-winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke," the actor's agent Vivek Sidhwani said.

"She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram," he added.

Sikri suffered a brain stroke in September 2020 and was discharged after a few days.

She won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her roles in Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995) and Badhaai Ho (2018).

Sikri is also known for her performances in Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Zubeidaa and daily soap Balika Vadhu.

Sikri was last seen in Netflix's anthology Ghost Stories (2020) in the story directed by Zoya Akhtar. She is survived by her son Rahul Sikri.