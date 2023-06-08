Deadly bacteria with 50 per cent fatality rate identified in US Gulf Coast

All the patients who contracted the infection caused by the bacteria had recovered. (Representational image).

A bacteria with a fatality rate of 50 per cent globally has entered the US Gulf Coast where it has been declared as an "endemic" by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC also confirmed three cases of the infection which has been caused by the bacteria named Burkholderia pseudomallei. The most recent case was reported in January from a resident living in Mississippi. Two more cases were reported in the same region in May 2020 and July 2020.

"It is an environmental organism that lives naturally in the soil, and typically freshwater in certain areas around the world. Mostly in subtropical and tropical climates," epidemic intelligence service officer with CDC’s National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases Julia Petras told HealthDay News.

The optimistic news about the patients who had contracted the bacteria was that all of them had recovered. Diabetic patients, those with kidney and liver issues and those consuming lot of alcohol are at the risk of contracting the microbe.

"Excessive alcohol use is also a known risk factor, and binge drinking has actually been associated with cases as well from endemic areas,” Petras said.

Petras added that the disorder had been under-reported and referred to the bacteria as a "great mimicker".

"It’s greatly under-reported and under-diagnosed and under-recognized — we often like to say that it’s been the neglected, neglected tropical disease.

This is one of those diseases that is also called the great mimicker because it can look like a lot of different things," Petras said.

There is no clarity over how the bacteria entered the Gulf Coast, but scientists believed that climate change could be a reason.