Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter sued for alleged rape of autistic teen

Dec 09, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST

The woman, now 39, said Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter forced her to perform oral sex on him on a tour bus after a show in 2001, and then raped her.

Nick Carter has reportedly denied the allegations.

A woman with cerebral palsy who claims she was raped as a teenager by Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter lodged a civil lawsuit against the singer in the United States on Thursday.

The woman, now 39, said the singer forced her to perform oral sex on him on a tour bus after a show in 2001, and then raped her.

Attorney Mark Boskovich told a virtual press conference that the woman, who was then 17, had been queuing for an autograph after a Backstreet Boys show in Tacoma, Washington, when Nick Carter invited her onto the bus.

"He gave her a funny tasting beverage that he called VIP juice," Boskovich told reporters.

Then "Carter took her to the bus's bathroom and told her to get on her knees, and he pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals ordering (her) to perform sexual acts on him."

The woman, who was a virgin at the time, cried throughout the ordeal, but Carter persisted, Boskovich said.