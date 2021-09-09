Back to school: Hybrid classes, fewer students are part of new normal

Representative image

Schools have reopened in many parts of the country but it’s not like the old days, or rather, pre-COVID-19 times: many parents are still reluctant to send their children to attend classes in person.

In Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, schools have opened for students in the secondary classes. Bihar has allowed classes from 1 to 8.

Student shortfall

Kalai Selvi, head of school at Vidyashilp Academy in Bengaluru, said 60 percent of the students from classes 9 to 12 have agreed to come back. The remaining are still cautious as they choose between education and health.

“The main challenge was the apprehension of parents that children will contract COVID-19 in school. Also, parents were concerned about transport,” said Selvi.

Many schools have not started bus services due to the limited number of students attending classes in school and this too has parents worried because many of them find it difficult to drop and pick up their children.

Yamini Raju, principal of Sanskriti School Hyderabad, which has branches in Hyderabad, Vizag, Chennai and Kolkata, said 45 percent of the students are attending classes on campus and 25 percent are unable to decide due to the COVID-19 fear factor. She said students are attending classes on alternate days or on any day.

Apart from the apprehension of parents, capacity restrictions have been set for schools. Only 50 percent of the total number of students can attend a class and a similar limit has been set for school transport.

“In a classroom that used to accommodate 33 students, there’s a maximum of 20 kids and we have moved them to larger classrooms, which is double in size,” said Selvi.

Some classes have been shifted to larger spaces such as auditoriums and not many children like the change.

“Children were happy in the smaller places. They liked the proximity to their friends. But we have to follow safety protocols,” Selvi added.

Hybrid teaching

School education now has a new dimension – hybrid teaching, or online streaming of physical classes. Sanskriti School holds offline classes for three and half hours followed by two-hour-long online classes in the afternoon.

For hybrid classes, the school had to set up strong broadband connections and procure projectors and additional computers.

Selvi said all classrooms in Vidyashilp Academy are enabled for online streaming. For some subjects, the focus is exclusively on online classes.

Keeping students safe

The other new aspect in schools is safety protocols. Temperature checks of students at entry and exit, sanitising classrooms before and after classes and maintaining social distance at all times.

The entire staff at Sanskriti School is fully vaccinated, while at Vidyashilp Academy, over 70 percent of faculty has taken both doses. Vaccinations for children aged less than 18 hasn’t started.

Getting more students back

While restarting schools hasn’t been easy, students who attend classes are happy to be back, said school authorities. This instills confidence in other students and their parents, said Selvi, who looks forward to bringing back class 6-8 students.

“We will send consent mails to the parents of middle-school children next week. After the October vacation, we will bring our 6-8 students for two days in a week. The higher classes will be there for five days a week,” Selvi said.

Vidyashilp Academy also plans to get children from the primary section as they are receiving requests from parents.

“We would be bringing them section-wise – that’s the plan for the second term,” said Selvi.

Teachers no trouble

While students are returning in small numbers, the schools don’t find it difficult to get teachers back.

“Faculty is back as teaching in school is more convenient for them,” said Selvi.

Raju said that “teachers feel that offline methods of teaching are more effective. So, no issues regarding availability of teachers.”

Restarting sports

After the 2020 lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, schools have had to adapt and incorporate changes as they continue to teach students through online classes. However, what was not possible online was sports, which schools now look to restart.

Selvi said children are asking for it but the school is waiting to see how to take it forward.

“In a week’s time, we will start the first-term exams. After the vacation, we will consider it,” she added.

“We will observe for a month and will take a call. Mostly in October we will plan as per the situation,” Raju said.