'Baby Shark Dance' overtakes 'Despacito' to become most-watched video on YouTube

The widely shared and insanely popular children's song 'Baby Shark' has dethroned Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' to become the most-watched video on YouTube with over seven billion views.

The video titled 'Baby Shark Dance', the English-language version of the song, clocked up over seven billion views on YouTube on November 2, reported AFP.

The two-minute song video features kids, animated baby sharks and fishes dancing to "Baby Shark doo doo doo doo doo".

Released in 2016, the song featured in the video is a remake of an American camp-fire song. The video was recorded by Seoul-based production company Pinkfong, a content creator under Korean startup SmartStudy.

Its YouTube success paved its route into the global music charts, reaching the number 32 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2019.

It has picked up plenty of adult fans along its way to global viral fame: the Washington Nationals baseball team took it up as an anthem and went on to win the World Series last year, prompting the White House to play the tune during the celebrations.

One town in the United States played the song on a loop, while another, Florida's West Palm Beach, used the melody for quite a different purpose: to try to discourage homeless people from congregating in a public area.

In the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, a remade 'Wash Your Hands' version has also been released to teach children the importance of personal hygiene.

Two of the last four tracks to hold the most-played record on YouTube are South Korean -- rapper Psy's megahit 'Gangnam Style' held the title for more than three years until it was dethroned by Wiz Khalifa's 'See You Again'.

With inputs from AFP