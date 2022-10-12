Baby gets crowd-surfed to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at event. Viral video sparks debate

A video of a baby getting crowd-surfed to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson during a promotional event for his upcoming film Black Adam has divided opinion on social media.

Footage shared by the actor on his Instagram account shows the moment a father in Mexico City handed over his baby girl to the crowd, which in turn delivered her to Johnson. The incident occurred at Diego Rivera Museum in Mexico last week, according to Page Six.

The clip shows Dwayne Johnson onstage, watching with disbelief on his face, as the baby girl is passed onto him gently by the crowd. The actor crouches down to take the infant in his arms, smiling widely now.

“Her father caught my attention because he had tears in his eyes when he held her up high and gestured for me to hold her,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “And whatever this moment meant for her emotional father - means it meant something special for me too.”

Johnson, who is playing the role of Black Adam in DC’s upcoming superhero film of the same name, said the little girl was named Luciana.

Some social media users criticised Luciana’s father for entrusting her safety to strangers at a crowded event.

“What parent does this?” asked one person on Twitter. “I mean this is cute and all, but crowd surfing a baby? What if someone accidentally dropped her or something?” another questioned.

Some even slammed it as child endangerment, but others were less critical, calling it a harmless act from a fan.