UP baby born with thick, dark hair covering 60% of his body in rare skin condition

A newborn baby in Uttar Pradesh has 60 per cent of his body covered in thick, dark hair in a rare condition that has his parents concerned and doctors stumped.

While there were no complications in his birth, doctors were quick to notice the baby’s entire back was covered by dark, thick hair.

The unidentified baby was born in a community health centre in Bawan, Hardoi, and was subsequently referred to a specialist who diagnosed the child with giant congenital melanocytic nevus, a “skin condition characterized by an abnormally dark, noncancerous skin patch,” according to MedlinePlus.gov.

Affecting only 1 out of 20,000, experts say the patch will grow as the baby grows and the surface of the skin can keep changing over time.

While the condition is not deadly in itself, it can increase the risk of skin cancer and can cause skin-producing cells to form in brain and spinal tissue, which can result in headaches, vomiting, seizures and even brain tumors, according to experts.

Photos of the baby, his entire back up till his waist covered with thick hair and skin have gone viral and locals, flabbergasted by the news, have also visited the family to see the baby’s condition. Sides of the baby’s waist are also covered in dark hair.

Videos of the baby crying profusely have also been viral with international publications also picking up the story. Another teen, with a rare condition called hypertrichosis, which caused him to sprout “werewolf” fur all over his body, went viral on social media in November.

Moneycontrol News

