Babiya, 'mystic' crocodile of Kerala temple, accorded ‘Bhu Samadhi’

Babiya the crocodile had lived in a lake on the temple premises for seven decades (Image credit: ShobhaBJP/Twitter)

A crocodile that lived on the premises of a Kerala temple and ate ‘prasadam’ was found dead on Sunday night. The crocodile, fondly called Babiya, was accorded ‘Bhu Samadhi’ or burial in the ground by temple authorities in a rare gesture, the Indian Express reported.

Babiya had spent decades living alone in a lake inside the Sree Ananthapadmanabha Swamy Temple at Kumbla in Kasaragod district of Kerala. The 'mystic' crocodile ate offerings made at the temple (rice and jaggery) and had free access to all places of the temple. In the more than 70 years it spent at there, Babiya was never known to attack a devotee.

The crocodile went missing on Saturday. On Sunday night, its carcass was found floating in the lake, after which police and the animal husbandry department were informed, temple officials said.

The carcass was removed from the lake and put on public display as hundreds of people, including politicians, turned up on Monday for a last glimpse of the crocodile.

Since the crocodile had been a part of the lore of Sree Ananthapadmanabha Swamy Temple, it was given a ceremonial burial.

“We had the rituals and prayers associated with the burial of a Hindu swamiji. The body was lowered to the pit near the temple. In future, devotees can come and pray at the ‘samadhi’,’’ temple trust board chairman Udaya Kumar was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

“We don’t claim that the crocodile was fully vegetarian. However, it used to consume the offerings of the temple,’’ Kumar added.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said she hoped that the "God's own crocodile", which lived at the temple for over 70 years, attains 'sadgati' or salvation.



Devotees turn up to pay their last respects to Babiya. For over seven decades at Ananthapura Lake Temple, Babiya was the cynosure of all eyes. PS: The second photo was inadvertently attributed to Babiya in the previous tweet.@LostTemple7 https://t.co/FbBUhGVgsN pic.twitter.com/iGtwL7PJ4K — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) October 10, 2022



BJP state president K Surendran also paid tribute to the crocodile in a Facebook post. "Babiya has left. For decades, was a constant presence at the Kumbla Ananthapuram Mahavishnu temple. Millions of devotees sought its darshan, considering it as the image of God. Pranamam," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)