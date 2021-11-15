MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Who is Babasaheb Purandare, historian known for works on Shivaji?

Babasaheb Purandare was known for his works on Chhatrapati Shivaji, especially his play based on the life of the Maratha warrior.

Moneycontrol News
November 15, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST
Babasaheb Purandare was born in Pune on July 29, 1922 at Pune.

Historian Balwant Moreshwar Purandare, better known as Babasaheb Purandare, has died at a hospital in Maharashtra’s Pune after a brief illness. He was 99. A Padma Vibhushan awardee, he was also a renowned theatre person known for his works on Chhatrapati Shivaji, especially his play based on the life of the Maratha warrior.
Babasaheb Purandare was also called Shiv Shahir (Shivaji's bard) because he was an authority on Chhatrapati Shivaji.
He was born in Pune on July 29, 1922 at Pune.
Purandare started writing stories related to the Shivaji era from a young age. The stories were later compiled and published in the book titled “Thhiganya”, which means spark.

He conceived the plot of the popular drama 'Jaanta Raja’ in 1985. The play, which was first staged the same year, had tremendous mass appeal.

Originally written in Marathi, “Jaanta Raja has been staged in Hindi too. The play has been staged in 16 districts of Maharashtra, in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, and the USA over 700 times.
Raja Shivchhatrapati, Purandare's popular two-part, 900-page magnum opus on Shivaji Maharaj in Marathi, was first published in the late 1950s and has since been a staple in Marathi households, going through numerous reprints over decades.
On his 99th birthday this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had greeted Purandare through a video message. A large number of people had paid him tributes on the occasion.Apart from Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, which he was conferred with in 2019, Purandare has received several awards such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Gaurav Puraskar, Shiv-Sahir Degree, Punya Bhushan, Jeewan Gaurav, Maharashtra Bhushan and Shiv Bhushan.
Tags: #Babasaheb Purandare #Balwant Moreshwar Purandare
first published: Nov 15, 2021 09:06 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.