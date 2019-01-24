App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Baba Ramdev's pill for population control: Take away voting rights, jobs of couples with over two kids

This is not the first time Baba Ramdev made a statement on controlling population growth

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

For a country of 1.3 billion population control measures become the need of the hour. The face of Patanjali Ayurved and yoga guru Baba Ramdev has a suggestion to fix the menace of overpopulation — take away voting rights and jobs.

“To control population of the country, voting rights, jobs and treatment facilities should be taken away from people who give birth to more than two kids, whether they are Hindus or Muslims. Then only the population will be controlled,” Baba Ramdev told ANI on the sidelines of a Patanjali Paridhan event in Aligarh. Patanjali Paridhan is the company's  clothing brand. 

Ramdev further asked the administrations to not allow parents with more than two kids to use government schools and hospitals and suggested it will automatically control the population growth in the country.

This is not the first time Baba Ramdev has come up with a solution for population control. Last year too, in November, the yoga guru made a similar statement about restricting access of services provided by the government for schools and hospitals.

Ramdev also suggested that unmarried men should be given a ‘special honour’. Further, voting rights of those with three or more children should be snatched. “In this country, people like me, who never get married, should receive a special honour. Those who get married and produce more than two children should be denied voting rights,” Ramdev had said.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 02:52 pm

tags #Baba Ramdev #population growth

