Baba Ramdev falls off elephant while performing yoga; video goes viral on social media

A video of Baba Ramdev falling off an elephant while performing a yoga aasan is trending high on social media.
While the yogi landed safe on his feet and walked away unharmed, netizens can't stop sharing the video on social media for a good laugh.Check out the video shared by a Twitter user here:
BREAKING: Baba Ramdev fell off from an elephant while doing Yoga on it, has sustained severe injuries in Spine, now admitted to Medanta Gurgaon.pic.twitter.com/1ec0IxFDLG
— Dr Nimo Chaudhary (@niiravmodi) October 13, 2020
As the video started to trend, netizens shared range of reactions with some comparing Ramdev to India's gross domestic product (GDP), while others applauded his enthusiasm.
Check out a few reactions here:
Ramdev is the new GDP— Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) October 13, 2020
Another classic painting by majnu bhai#BabaRamdev pic.twitter.com/GOBYGwDMtj— Amey kamble (@Ameykamble12) October 14, 2020
After bahubali...camera man laughing....bahugilli...#BabaRamdev @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/x5QDZaOHX1— Kamzy (@Kamzy69539717) October 14, 2020
After falling on a #bicycle and an #Elephant ... #BabaRamdev be like: pic.twitter.com/6klp7t72wt— Rahemat khan Quadri (@QuadriRahemat) October 14, 2020
#BabaRamdev fell from an elephant while doing yoga. I hope the elephant is safe.#epicfail #yoga— Young White Wolf(@Abed__Orton) October 13, 2020
#BabaRamdev fell from elephant...
Media to baba ramdev be like pic.twitter.com/ZFs8ebkyOm
— Pranav (@sawarkar_pranav) October 14, 2020
Baba Ramdev Falls Off Elephant While Trying to Perform Yoga Asanas#BABARAMDEV : kaisa laga mera mazak?#NirmalaSitharaman
: act of gravity. pic.twitter.com/rchWOfsvt4— Abhigna Maisuria (@AbhignaMaisuria) October 14, 2020