Baba Ramdev falls off elephant while performing yoga; video goes viral on social media

A video of Baba Ramdev falling off an elephant while performing a yoga aasan is trending high on social media.

While the yogi landed safe on his feet and walked away unharmed, netizens can't stop sharing the video on social media for a good laugh.



BREAKING: Baba Ramdev fell off from an elephant while doing Yoga on it, has sustained severe injuries in Spine, now admitted to Medanta Gurgaon.pic.twitter.com/1ec0IxFDLG

— Dr Nimo Chaudhary (@niiravmodi) October 13, 2020

Check out the video shared by a Twitter user here:

As the video started to trend, netizens shared range of reactions with some comparing Ramdev to India's gross domestic product (GDP), while others applauded his enthusiasm.

Check out a few reactions here:



Ramdev is the new GDP — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) October 13, 2020



Another classic painting by majnu bhai#BabaRamdev pic.twitter.com/GOBYGwDMtj— Amey kamble (@Ameykamble12) October 14, 2020



#BabaRamdev fell from an elephant while doing yoga. I hope the elephant is safe.#epicfail #yoga — Young White Wolf(@Abed__Orton) October 13, 2020





#BabaRamdev fell from elephant...

Media to baba ramdev be like pic.twitter.com/ZFs8ebkyOm

— Pranav (@sawarkar_pranav) October 14, 2020