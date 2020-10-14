172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|baba-ramdev-falls-off-elephant-while-performing-yoga-video-goes-viral-on-social-media-5962321.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Baba Ramdev falls off elephant while performing yoga; video goes viral on social media

As the video started to trend, netizens shared range of reactions with some comparing Ramdev to India's GDP, while others applauded his enthusiasm

Moneycontrol News
Baba Ramdev
A video of Baba Ramdev falling off an elephant while performing a yoga aasan is trending high on social media.

While the yogi landed safe on his feet and walked away unharmed, netizens can't stop sharing the video on social media for a good laugh.

Check out the video shared by a Twitter user here:

As the video started to trend, netizens shared range of reactions with some comparing Ramdev to India's gross domestic product (GDP), while others applauded his enthusiasm.

Check out a few reactions here:







First Published on Oct 14, 2020 03:17 pm

tags #Baba Ramdev #India #trends #yoga

