Baba Ka Dhaba owner opens new restaurant in Delhi's Malviya Nagar

Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad at his new restaurant

Kanta Prasad, 80, the owner of ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’, who shot to fame after blogger Gaurav Wasan shared his story with netizens urging them to visit the poor man’s modest eatery, has now opened his own restaurant in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Prasad, who was struggling to make both ends meet during the coronavirus lockdown, said: “We are very happy; God has blessed us. I want to thank people for their help, I appeal to them to visit my restaurant. We will serve Indian and Chinese cuisine here.”

Baba ka Dhaba now on Zomato: Viral video helps elderly couple in Malviya Nagar, Delhi

After Gaurav Wasan had posted the video of a teary eyed Kanta Prasad recounting the hardships endured by him and his aged wife during the lockdown, it had gone viral across all social media platforms. Soon after, people had started turning up in great numbers at the humble ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ food stall. He also received financial help from philanthropes across the country.