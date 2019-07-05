Ayushmann Khurranna continues his terrific run with Article 15

What a run Ayushmann Khurrana has been having, especially in the last couple of years! Ever since the release of Vicky Donor, a successful film, he has been creating a position of his own in Bollywood. Each of his choices has been unconventional. Though he found successes on and off during the initial years, his last five films have been good successes, which makes him one of the most reliable actors around.

His current release Article 15 has exceeded expectations as it has collected 34 crores in its first week itself. Considering the fact that it is a niche release, one would have expected restricted audience for it. The Anubhav Sinha-directed film was always safe due to the economics involved, but still theatrical business has its own charm. That has happened now with Article 15 which has now followed up on Ayushmann Khurranna’s last four back-to-back successes - Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho.

Meanwhile, celebrations continue for Shahid Kapoor who has scored a double century with Kabir Singh. The film stands at 213.20 crores after two weeks, which is just unbelievable. There has been no stopping for the film ever since its arrival. There is a lot of ammunition left for it to fire along for at least a couple of more weeks.

Shahid Kapoor has been around for more than a decade and a half as his Ishq Vishk released back in 2003. Ever since then, he was also counted as a good actor in Bollywood though he didn’t really get his due. A lot can also be attributed to certain choices that he made, especially when it came to commercial films which weren’t really impressive. In addition, his offbeat and niche films too didn’t manage to cover a lot of distance.

Kabir Singh has more than just compensated for that as the film is running on and on and would go past the 275 crores mark at the least. While that has set the film as a bonafide all-time blockbuster, one waits to see if some kind of push in the week of Super 30 release would allow it a shot at the 300 Crore Club as well.