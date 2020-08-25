172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|ayush-minister-shripad-naik-stable-not-to-be-shifted-to-delhi-goa-cm-5755911.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 10:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

AYUSH minister Shripad Naik stable, not to be shifted to Delhi: Goa CM

A team of medical experts, which arrived in Goa from Delhi on August 23 after Naik's health deteriorated, has decided against shifting him to the national capital, the CM said.

PTI

The health condition of Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Goa, is stable now, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on August 25.

A team of medical experts, which arrived in Goa from Delhi on August 23 after Naik's health deteriorated, has decided against shifting him to the national capital, the CM said.

The team comprises doctors from the AIIMS and the Army Hospital.

"The visiting team has expressed satisfaction over the treatment being given to Naik (who has been undergoing treatment in a private hospital since August 12).

"Since his health is stable, they have stated that there is no need to shift him to the AIIMS, Delhi," Sawant said.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 10:27 pm

#AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik #Covid-19

