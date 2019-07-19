App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 08:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

‘Ayurvedic’ chicken is vegetarian, Sena MP's demand ridiculed on Twitter

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has claimed the ayurvedic egg-laying chicken are fed only ayurvedic food, so these can well be consumed by vegetarians.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (Pixabay)
Representational Image (Pixabay)

While discussing Ayurveda and the budget allocated for the AYUSH Ministry, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut suggested that all poultry products such as eggs and chicken should be classified as "vegetarian" food. The Sena MP made the demand in the Rajya Sabha on July 15.

The veteran leader demanded in Parliament that the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha & Homoeopathy (AYUSH) should deliberate on the odds of declaring chicken as vegetarian, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Explaining his demand, Raut narrated an anecdote. He was reportedly on a visit to a small hamlet in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar region when the adivasis (tribals) there served him what they called “ayurvedic chicken”. The aboriginals also claimed that these chickens were reared specially, in a way that they had the power to cure several illnesses.

He even maintained that researchers had claimed these ayurvedic egg-laying chicken were fed only ayurvedic food. So, these can well be consumed by vegetarians and provide them with an alternative for protein-rich food.

Raut further claimed that researchers at the Choudhary Charan Singh University were conducting research on Ayurvedic eggs.

Seeking a budget of at least Rs 10,000 crore to be earmarked for AYUSH, the veteran parliamentarian said: “While the West was encouraging drinks made of milk and turmeric, Indian people were ignoring them.”

His statements sent Twitter into a tizzy with netizens trolling him left, right, and centre.



First Published on Jul 19, 2019 08:23 am

tags #chicken #poultry products #Rajya Sabha #Sanjay Raut #Shiv Sena MP

