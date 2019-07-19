‘Ayurvedic’ chicken is vegetarian, Sena MP's demand ridiculed on Twitter

While discussing Ayurveda and the budget allocated for the AYUSH Ministry, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut suggested that all poultry products such as eggs and chicken should be classified as "vegetarian" food. The Sena MP made the demand in the Rajya Sabha on July 15.

The veteran leader demanded in Parliament that the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha & Homoeopathy (AYUSH) should deliberate on the odds of declaring chicken as vegetarian, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Explaining his demand, Raut narrated an anecdote. He was reportedly on a visit to a small hamlet in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar region when the adivasis (tribals) there served him what they called “ayurvedic chicken”. The aboriginals also claimed that these chickens were reared specially, in a way that they had the power to cure several illnesses.

He even maintained that researchers had claimed these ayurvedic egg-laying chicken were fed only ayurvedic food. So, these can well be consumed by vegetarians and provide them with an alternative for protein-rich food.

Raut further claimed that researchers at the Choudhary Charan Singh University were conducting research on Ayurvedic eggs.

Seeking a budget of at least Rs 10,000 crore to be earmarked for AYUSH, the veteran parliamentarian said: “While the West was encouraging drinks made of milk and turmeric, Indian people were ignoring them.”



Why just chicken and eggs? Mutton and Beef should be added to the list too. Vedic sacrifices and havans always had offerings of them. Even horse meat was offered. #AshwamedhYagya Besides they all eat plants and seeds, which are vegetarian without a doubt.

— Mona Ambegaonkar (@MonaAmbegaonkar) July 16, 2019



Ye baat pe vegetarian bhi hasenge aur non vegetarian bhi. Kya baat. Who said politics is a serious business??

— Dilip (@imdilips) July 16, 2019



And beef curry be called onion curry. What say you @surendranbjp ?

— ivansikorsky (Сикорский) (@ivan_sikorsky) July 16, 2019



But here's the question: Can these newly vegetarain foods be cooked with #onion and #garlic? Or would that be a step too far. — JayEnAar (@GorwayGlobal) July 16, 2019

His statements sent Twitter into a tizzy with netizens trolling him left, right, and centre.