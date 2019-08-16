App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ayodhya case: Lord Ram’s lawyer cites European travelogues to prove existence of Ram Janmabhoomi

When Justice Chandrachud responded to the Skanda Purana citation saying it spoke only of the janmabhoomi but not of the deity, Vaidyanathan argued that the “janmasthana (birthplace) is the deity itself”.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Supreme Court of India
On the sixth day of the hearing of the Ayodhya Land Dispute Case in the Supreme Court, the counsel for petitioner Ram Lalla Virajman (the deity) submitted European texts to justify his arguments.

In the submissions made before the five-judge bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi on August 14, Senior Advocate CS Vaidyanathan cited works of various historians and scholars, including English merchants William Finch and Joseph Tiefenthaler.

As per a report by Firstpost, he even told the Supreme Court bench to look beyond the confines of rationality while gauging the Hindu belief that Ayodhya is where Lord Ram was born.

The bench hearing the sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case also includes Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice SA Bobde, Justice SA Nazeer, and Justice Ashok Bhushan. They were told by Lord Ram’s counsel that he would have to take recourse to “historical facts” and “archaeological evidence” to prove that a Ram temple existed at the disputed site where a masjid was later erected.

Vaidyanathan then quoted religious scriptures such as the Skanda Purana to establish the fact that it was a common practice in the yore to pay a visit to the holy site after taking a dip in Sarayu River.

He also referred to the text believed to be written by ascetic and scholar Ved Vyas to prove that the disputed site was the birthplace of the deity.

When Justice Chandrachud responded to the Skanda Purana citation saying it spoke only of the janmabhoomi but not of the deity, Vaidyanathan argued that the “janmasthana (birthplace) is the deity itself”.

Ram Lalla’s counsel then went on to refer to “more recent” texts such as the travelogue of William Finch, who explored India between 1608 and 1611. His travel notes mention Ayodhya as the purported birthplace of Lord Ram. It further talks about a fort/ castle at the site, which the Hindus believed was where Ram Lalla took birth.

Next, Vaidyanathan cited the texts of Joseph Tiefenthaler, which mentions that a temple of Lord Ram was demolished by either Aurangzeb or Babur. Besides, reports of the first conducted Archaeological Survey of Ayodhya in 1862-63 upholds Ayodhya as a pilgrimage site considered as holy to the Hindus as Mecca is to Muslims.

CJI Gogoi, however, questioned the authenticity of the documents, stating they are all and will accordingly “be taken in that light and legal effect”.

First Published on Aug 16, 2019 05:13 pm

tags #Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi #Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case #supreme court hearing

