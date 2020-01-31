App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 05:16 PM IST

Axis Mutual Funds’ launches ESG equity fund

According to data from Morningstar, investors put $20.6 billion into funds focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues

Moneycontrol Brand Connect

With growing awareness about climate change, people are increasingly looking to invest in a sustainable future. Many are now choosing to invest in products and services that have sustainable business practices.

According to data from Morningstar, investors put $20.6 billion into funds focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. This has given birth to several ESG funds, since the well suited to effectively assess an organisation’s adaptability, long-term sustainability and capacity for growth.

CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi talks to Chandresh Nigam, MD and CEO, Axis Mutual Funds to discuss the rise and impact of ESG funds, and the launch of Axis Mutual Funds' own ESG equity fund.

 

This is a partnered post.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Jan 31, 2020 05:02 pm

tags #Features

