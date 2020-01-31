Axis Mutual Funds’ launches ESG equity fund

With growing awareness about climate change, people are increasingly looking to invest in a sustainable future. Many are now choosing to invest in products and services that have sustainable business practices.

According to data from Morningstar, investors put $20.6 billion into funds focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. This has given birth to several ESG funds, since the well suited to effectively assess an organisation’s adaptability, long-term sustainability and capacity for growth.

CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi talks to Chandresh Nigam, MD and CEO, Axis Mutual Funds to discuss the rise and impact of ESG funds, and the launch of Axis Mutual Funds' own ESG equity fund.