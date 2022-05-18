‘Avoid Ola cabs’: Man’s warning after collection agents confiscate car, leave family stranded

An irate Ola customer has revealed how his family was left stranded on a highway

For one family, an outstation trip in an Ola cab ended on a sour note after they were left “abandoned” on the highway. Twitter user @VikHasya posted about the “traumatising” experience in a now-viral Twitter thread as he slammed Ola customer care for their callous response to the emergency situation.

The Bengaluru resident, reportedly named Vikas Gowda, said that he had booked an Ola cab to take his family to Mysuru.

“An hour and a half into the trip some rowdies come in their two wheelers and created a blockade,” he wrote. The rowdies were collection agents who proceeded to threaten the Ola driver and ordered him to immediately pay up his debt.



These rowdies / collection agents threaten the driver to pay up his past installments right at that moment else they'll confiscate the vehicle. They even ask my family members to get down and figure out our ride ahead.

In the meantime I'm on a call with ola's "emergency" team

As his family faced this unprecedented turn of events, Gowda got on a call with Ola’s emergency response team.

“After putting me on hold multiple times and multiple people asking me to narrate the whole incident, their only solution is ‘Sir, you can cancel the ride and book a fresh one on your own. Because this is an outstation booking, we won't be able to help you any further,’” he wrote.



Gowda said he asked for the issue to be escalated as he himself drove down to pick his family up. By that time, he says, his family had been “abandoned” on the highway and the collection agents had confiscated the car and driven away.

The thing that annoyed him most was Ola’s lackadaisical response to the situation, Gowda says, along with the fact that he suspects Ola shared the driver’s location with the collection agents.

“The agents knew the driver's exact location. So has to be shared by Ola themselves,” he wrote. “Imagine if this incident had happened in the night and/or when only one person was traveling? Ola's team was extremely unapologetic and had no care for people.”



He went on to criticise the cab aggregator’s emergency response team. “If this is the quality of their emergency response team, after all the untoward incidents that have happened in the ride hailing space, we still are long way away from making our cab rides safe for women, families and generally people,” he wrote.

Gowda has said that he received a standard response from Ola after multiple phone calls. He clarified that he does not blame the cab driver for the incident.

“It is Ola that needs to take responsibility for the whole incident,” he said. “I clearly told them I don't need you apology or compensation, need you to put out an official statement with an action plan to ensure such an incident never happens to anyone ever.”

Even then, according to Gowda, all he received was a standard response about how his feedback had been noted.

This incident comes at a time when Ola is facing a storm of criticism not just for multiple glitches in its electric scooters but also for its customer care team. Multiple Ola customers have accused Ola customer care executives of being unhelpful and even downright rude when approached for help.





