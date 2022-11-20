 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Avoid buying TV, cars in recession, says Jeff Bezos

Moneycontrol News
Nov 20, 2022 / 04:39 PM IST

Jeff Bezos, 58, spoke to CNN in a sit-down interview about the state of the US economy and how to safeguard against a possible upcoming recession.

“The economy does not look great right now,” said billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as he warned consumers to hold onto their money by putting off large purchases.

Bezos, 58, spoke to CNN in a sit-down interview about the state of the US economy and personal money management in a possible upcoming recession.

“The probabilities say if we are not in a recession right now, we are likely to be in one very soon,” he said. “If you were going to make a purchase, maybe slow down that purchase a little bit,” he advised.

Bezos warned small business owners and consumers to reduce risk – especially by delaying big-ticket purchases like new television sets, cars or appliances.

“If you are an individual thinking of buying a large-screen TV, maybe slow that down,” he suggested. “Keep that cash, see what happens.

“Same thing with a refrigerator, a new car, whatever.”