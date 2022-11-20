Avoid buying TV, cars in recession, says Jeff Bezos

“The economy does not look great right now,” said billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as he warned consumers to hold onto their money by putting off large purchases.

Bezos, 58, spoke to CNN in a sit-down interview about the state of the US economy and personal money management in a possible upcoming recession.

“The probabilities say if we are not in a recession right now, we are likely to be in one very soon,” he said. “If you were going to make a purchase, maybe slow down that purchase a little bit,” he advised.

Bezos warned small business owners and consumers to reduce risk – especially by delaying big-ticket purchases like new television sets, cars or appliances.

“If you are an individual thinking of buying a large-screen TV, maybe slow that down,” he suggested. “Keep that cash, see what happens.

“Same thing with a refrigerator, a new car, whatever.”

The Amazon founder cited layoffs in every sector as an indicator of the economic downturn. In the last few months, several big tech companies – including Amazon – have announced or carried out mass layoffs. These companies include, but are not limited to, Twitter, Meta, Byju’s and Microsoft. In October, Bezos had sounded a similar warning when he tweeted “Yep, the probabilities in this economy tell you to batten down the hatches.” He was responding to a video of Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, who predicted that the US economy could be headed towards a downturn as he urged business-owners to exercise caution, warning of more volatility on the horizon.

Moneycontrol News

