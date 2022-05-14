Aviation minister Scindia to examine ‘ridiculous’ new airline rule

Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has promised to look into the matter of airlines charging extra to provide a hard copy of boarding pass to passengers. Scindia agreed that airlines charging extra for generating a boarding pass was “ridiculous” when tagged in a complaint about low-cost airline SpiceJet.

On Friday, a Twitter user complained about SpiceJet charging their customers for generating a boarding pass at the check-in counter. “New rule of SpiceJet. If you wish to get a boarding card at the check in counter, you need to pay extra. This is like telling a customer in a restaurant that if you want eat in a plate, you will be charged,” the user tweeted.

This issue was brought to the aviation minister’s attention by a journalist who branded the rule “ridiculous.”

"Agreed, will examine this asap!" Jyotiraditya Scindia promised.

As per current government guidelines, it is mandatory for all passengers to check in online before their domestic flight. An electronic copy of the boarding pass is sent to the passenger after web check in is completed.

However, many on Twitter have complained about airlines charging extra from passengers who want a physical copy of their boarding pass. The rule, they have pointed out, is discriminatory as not everyone carries a smartphone to access a soft copy of the pass.



The issue is not limited to SpiceJet. IndiGo and Go First passengers have also complained about this on Twitter.



One Twitter user pointed out that web check in is not always possible, especially if the ticket was booked in case of an emergency.