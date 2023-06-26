Rain water leaks into AC coach on Mumbai-Indore Avantika Express. Viral video

Avantika Express is a daily train between Mumbai and Indore. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @dnetta)

Western Railways on Sunday said water leakage inside a second-AC coach of a train from Mumbai to Indore has been fixed and that all coaches have been checked thoroughly.

The response from Railways came after a viral video showed rainwater leaking from the AC vents of the Avantika Express from Mumbai to Indore. An elderly male passenger could be seen sitting on the lower berth as water fell from the ceiling to the berths and the floor of the two-tier coach.

“All Avantika Express coaches have been checked thoroughly and the issue has been attended promptly. The train has commenced its return journey, there are no such issues now,” Western Railways tweeted on Sunday night, responding to a news report on the water leak.

“Passenger convenience is of utmost priority and Western Railways leaves no stone unturned to resolve passengers' grievances.”



The Avantika Express superfast train, which runs daily between Mumbai Central and Indore Junction, was introduced in 1985. It was then known as Bombay-Indore Superfast.

On several occassions, passengers on the high-speed Vande Bharat Express trains have also taken to social media to complain about certain aspects of the services on the high-speed trains.

Last week, a Twitter user shared a video of a piece of polythene found inside a food packet served on the Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat train.