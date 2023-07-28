'Person is a matter': Autorickshaw's message leaves Twitter confused

The message at the back of the autorickshaw. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@Escapeplace__).

Autorickshaws, in recent times, have carried different messages at the back which have varied from interesting to strange. One of the messages that was seen recently and would fall into the latter category spoke about the importance of money and people in life.

A Twitter user recently shared a photo of a message posted at the back of an autorickshaw which read, "Money is a doesn’t matter but person is a matter." There was no clarity as to in which city the auto was seen in.



Solid, Liquid, Gas is also the matter pic.twitter.com/k48yhCxGqI — Anu (@Escapeplace__) July 27, 2023

The tweet saw many responses and a large number of users were left confused and some were left in splits.

"Plasma particles is also a matter. Matter is anything occupies space," one user wrote.

"Anything which occupies space and have mass is also a matter," another user wrote.

"I want to ruin this sentence further," a third user wrote.

In recent times, messages behind autorickshaws have led to strong debates on social media.

A photo on an autorickshaw in Karnataka carried a message, which asked those living in the state to learn the local language- Kannada- if they intended to live in the state.

"U are in Karnataka, learn (Kannada). Don’t show attitude U f***r. U come to beg here," the message read.

The messages caused a lot of outrage on social media, with many questioning the words and the need to learn the local language.

