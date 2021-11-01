Author Taslima Nasreen says Facebook suspended her account for 'telling the truth'

Image: Twitter/Taslima Nasreen

Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen has alleged that social media giant Facebook has suspended her account for a week "for telling the truth". Taking to Twitter, Nasreen wrote that Facebook banned her for writing on the alleged "destruction of Bangladeshi Hindu houses & temple".



Facebook has banned me for writing '' Islamists destroyed Bangladeshi Hindu houses & temples believing that Hindus placed Quran on Hanuman's thigh. But when it was revealed that Iqbal Hossain did that, not the Hindus, Islamists were silent, said and did nothing against Iqbal...'

— taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) November 1, 2021

"Facebook has banned me for writing Islamists destroyed Bangladeshi Hindu houses & temples believing that Hindus placed Quran on Hanuman's thigh. But when it was revealed that Iqbal Hossain did that, not the Hindus, Islamists were silent, said and did nothing against Iqbal…'" Nasreen said.

This is not the first time the author has been banned from social media platforms. In March this year, Nasreen had tweeted that Facebook banned her account for 24 hours.



#Facebook banned me for 24 hrs. My crime was I liked the decision of Aarong,a Bangladeshi handicrafts store,for not hiring a Jihadi who refused to follow the rules of Aarong, to shave off his beard to work as a salesman. Islamists have been protesting against Aarong.

— taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) March 16, 2021

"My crime was I liked the decision of Aarong, a Bangladeshi handicrafts store, for not hiring a Jihadi who refused to follow the rules of Aarong, to shave off his beard to work as a salesman. Islamists have been protesting against Aarong," she had tweeted on March 16.

Facebook states that the account will be banned if anybody breaches the "hate speech" policy.

"We define hate speech as a direct attack against people - rather than concepts or institutions - on the basis of what we call protected characteristics: race, ethnicity, national origin, disability, religious affiliation, caste, sexual orientation, sex, gender identity, and serious disease," according to Facebook's policy.

Nasreen is known for her writing on women's oppression and criticism of religion. She left Bangladesh in 1994 after receiving death threats for alleged anti-Islamic views.