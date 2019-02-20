App
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Australian police use Rajinikanth's 2.0 meme in tweet on drunk driving case

The Derby Police had conducted a BAC test on a man who was drunk driving and had got a reading which was humanly impossible

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

When Western Australia’s Derby Police conducted a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) test on an inebriated man recently, the results had left them baffled. So, they decided share a picture of the results on Twitter and while doing so, they incidentally referred to South megastar Rajinikanth's 2.0 dialogue "This is beyond science" in the form of a meme.

Now, the Derby Police had conducted a BAC test on a man who was drunk driving and had got a reading which was humanly impossible. The test revealed that there was 0.341 gramme alcohol in the man’s blood, which ideally amounts to a person being in coma while driving. Stating that it “biologically shouldn’t even be possible”, the policemen explained that the figures are indicative of something “like driving whilst under a surgical anaesthetic or being in a coma.”

So, to explain how bizarre the phenomenon is, the Derby cops borrowed Rajinikanth's 2.0 dialogue. The scene shows government officials telling the superstar that a fifth force would be destroying the country, to which he says “this is beyond science”.

Without an iota of doubt, Rajinikanth is, in every sense of the term, a superstar, with a fan base that almost worships him. What catapulted his popularity across the country once again were the million memes on him that broke the internet. However, no one could have guessed that the memes are so popular that even Australia cops would employ them one day.

The tweet containing the meme has been retweeted by over 900 people and the post has been liked by over two thousand people on Twitter.

Needless to say, the superstar’s fans are in cloud nine and cannot stop gloating about Rajinikanth’s over-reach and popularity. Here’s what some had to say:





 
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 03:07 pm

tags #Megastar Rajinikanth #superstar Rajinikanth

