you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 31, 2020 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Australian PM makes ‘ScoMoSas’, says ‘would have liked to share them with PM Modi'

PM Narendra Modi responded to Morrison’s tweet saying that India and Australia are "connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa!"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and “ScoMosas with mango chutney” (Image: Twitter/@ScottMorrisonMP)
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and “ScoMosas with mango chutney” (Image: Twitter/@ScottMorrisonMP)

Ahead of their video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 4, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on May 31 shared pictures of samosas, saying he would have liked to share the popular snack with the Indian leader.

"Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch -- including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They're vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him," Morrison said in a tweet.

PM Modi responded to Morrison’s tweet saying that the two countries are "Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa!"

Close

"Looks delicious, PM @ScottMorrisonMP. Once we achieve a decisive victory against COVID-19, we will enjoy the Samosas together. Looking forward to our video meet on the 4th," Modi added.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on May 31, 2020 02:25 pm

tags #Australia #food #India #Narendra Modi #Scott Morrison

