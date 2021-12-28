Australian man banned from leaving Israel for nearly 8,000 years under divorce law: report

Noam Huppert moved to Israel in 2012 to be with his children. (Image posted on Facebook by Noam Huppert)

An Australian man, who moved to Israel in 2012, has been banned from leaving the country for nearly 8,000 years under a divorce law, according to a report by news.com.au.

The only way 44-year-old Noam Huppert can leave Israel is by paying more than $3 million, or approximately Rs 22.74 crore, as child support. Without that, he is banned from leaving till the year 9999.

Huppert told the news website that there are many other men on whom similar restrictions have been placed.

“Since 2013, I am locked in Israel,” Huppert told the news website. He claimed that Israeli courts persecuted Australian citizens just because they married Israeli women.

The Australian man said he moved to Israel in 2012 to be with his children as his ex-wife had taken them to the country with her. Soon after that, Huppert’s ex-wife filed a case against him, seeking child support.

A court then barred Huppert from leaving Israel, issuing a “stay of exit order” against him.

Huppert said he has been speaking out to help other Australians who are going through a “literally life-threatening experience”, reported news.com.au.

There is also a documentary called No Exit Order, which explores the plight of men like Huppert.

“Fathers in divorce face the inevitability that they will be unable to travel without often depositing child support payments which could be as much as the whole lifetime of the child in advance,” said the website of the documentary.

It added: “They are expected to provide guarantors in Israel who will vouch for any payments whilst they are outside of the country. This leaves the majority unable to leave, as few if any people will take on the debts or potential debts of another."