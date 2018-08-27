Australian girl wins hearts with letter written to cricket equipment company Kookaburra

Moneycontrol News

When 11-year old Olivia from Australia received a gift voucher on her birthday she chose to spend it on buying cricket pads.

She, however, discovered that all pads were designed for boys.

Disappointed, she wrote a letter to the cricket equipment company Kookaburra, raising a relevant question.



Beautifully argued request from player in our Heat Girls League team. Fair point made. Thnx for response so far @KookaburraCkt. @ahealy77 pic.twitter.com/y2N4gftG6u

— Bulimba Cricket Club (@BulimbaCricket) August 24, 2018

The Bulimba Cricket Club, where Olivia plays, posted her letter on Twitter.

The letter stated how she, as a passionate follower of the game of cricket, was 'a little bit sad' to see the sizes only termed as 'boys'.

The letter also stated the company’s website featured 20 videos and only a single one featured a female cricketer on its coaching page.

She gave a suggestion to Kookaburra that the sizes be named 'kids' and she also expressed her desire to see more videos starring female members of team Kookaburra. The letter immediately went viral.



Great letter Olivia. In 2017 we switched all of our sizing to Juniors and Adults rather than the old style of boys and mens. It may have been old stock you saw in Rebel, but regardless shows how important this change is! — Kookaburra Cricket (@KookaburraCkt) August 24, 2018

The equipment company replied to the post and stated that they had renamed the sizes and that the little cricketer might have come across old stock.