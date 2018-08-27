App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 06:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Australian girl wins hearts with letter written to cricket equipment company Kookaburra

The letter, which immediately went viral, pointed out the fact that women are as passionate about cricket as men

Representative image.
When 11-year old Olivia from Australia received a gift voucher on her birthday she chose to spend it on buying cricket pads.

She, however, discovered that all pads were designed for boys.

Disappointed, she wrote a letter to the cricket equipment company Kookaburra, raising a relevant question.

The Bulimba Cricket Club, where Olivia plays, posted her letter on Twitter.

The letter stated how she, as a passionate follower of the game of cricket, was 'a little bit sad' to see the sizes only termed as 'boys'.

The letter also stated the company’s website featured 20 videos and only a single one featured a female cricketer on its coaching page.

She gave a suggestion to Kookaburra that the sizes be named 'kids' and she also expressed her desire to see more videos starring female members of team Kookaburra. The letter immediately went viral.

The equipment company replied to the post and stated that they had renamed the sizes and that the little cricketer might have come across old stock.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 06:39 pm

tags #sport #Trending News #world

