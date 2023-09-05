Australia woman, 25, urges women to never ignore simple pain in stomach. Here's why

Chloe Spitlanic was told that she had stage 3 ovarian cancer. (Representative Image)

A woman from Melbourne was diagnosed with ovarian cancer after persistent pain in the side of her stomach. Chloe Spitlanic was 22 and no stranger to stomach aches, as she was lactose and fructose intolerant, according to News.com.au.

During the first lockdown in Victoria due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Spitlanic was dealing with sharp pains in the side of her stomach. As it grew worse, her mother and sister advised her to visit a doctor. Especially because the pain was at a spot near her ovaries.

After the doctor’s appointment in 2020, Spitlanic was told that she had ovarian cancer. The sharp, shooting pains in her stomach were the only warning sign. “I instantly feared that I was dying,” Ms Spitlanic told 7NEWS.

“I couldn’t stop crying during and after that conversation and it’s definitely taken a long time for me to fully feel comfortable about recalling that whole experience and to even admit to myself that I have cancer.”

The 22-year-old who had recently begun her Master’s degree was told that she had stage three ovarian cancer. “This GP started talking about the appearance of three very large cysts around my ovaries, but then she immediately followed this by saying they believe it to be cancer,” she added.

Her mother wasn’t allowed to stay with her or even visit her as it all happened during the peak of the pandemic. “With no family, friends, flowers or any gifts allowed, I found out I had stage three ovarian cancer,” Spitlanic told the publication.

She had put her family on loudspeaker so that they could hear the terrible news. She went through surgery and went through three months of recovery, where she had to learn to stand and walk with the help of physiotherapy.

Three years have passed since then and Spitlanic appears to have fully recovered and bringing her life back to normal, as per News.com.au.

However, during routine check-ups and tests, the fear and stress come back again. The woman urges women to listen to their bodies and to seek help when “abnormalities like a simple pain arise”.