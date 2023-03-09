Watch: PM Modi, Anthony Albanese take round of stadium ahead of India vs Australia 4th Test, meet players

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese reached the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning, and took a round of the massive sports arena on a golf car before the start of the fourth Test match between India and Australia.
PM Modi and Albanese handed over Test caps to their respective team captains, Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith.
India made one change from the playing XI that lost the third Test at Indore, replacing Mohammed Siraj with Mohammed Shami. Australia named an unchanged playing XI that won the Test match at Indore.
India need to win the fourth Test match to qualify for the World Test Championships final. Australia have booked their place in the finale.
