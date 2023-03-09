Watch: PM Modi, Anthony Albanese take round of stadium ahead of India vs Australia 4th Test, meet players

India vs Australia 4th Test: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (second from left) meet the two captains in Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese reached the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning, and took a round of the massive sports arena on a golf car before the start of the fourth Test match between India and Australia.

PM Modi and Albanese handed over Test caps to their respective team captains, Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith.



The Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji presents the special cap to #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 while The Honourable Prime Minister of Australia, Mr Anthony Albanese presents the cap to Australia captain Steve Smith.

— BCCI (@BCCI) March 9, 2023



Incredible moments The Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji and the Honourable Prime Minister of Australia, Mr Anthony Albanese take a lap of honour at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

— BCCI (@BCCI) March 9, 2023

The round of the playing turf on a golf car by the two dignitaries was applauded by the thousands of spectators who had already taken their seats in the world's largest cricket stadium.The two Prime Ministers also shook hands with the players of their respective countries.Albanese arrived in Gujarat on Wednesday and attended a few programmes, while PM Modi reached the state late last night.

India made one change from the playing XI that lost the third Test at Indore, replacing Mohammed Siraj with Mohammed Shami. Australia named an unchanged playing XI that won the Test match at Indore.

India need to win the fourth Test match to qualify for the World Test Championships final. Australia have booked their place in the finale.

(With inputs from PTI)