you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 07:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Australia bushfire: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos trolled for donating “paltry sum”

Social media users were quick to shame him on Twitter, stating that he earns the sum he has donated in less than 5 minutes

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, who is worth a whopping $117 billion, is being trolled heavily on Twitter for pledging to donate a pittance in comparison to other tycoons and celebrities.

Bezos took to Instagram on January 12 to announce that he will be donating $6,90,000 to a wildlife recovery organisation in connection with the Australian bushfire relief efforts.

He had written in the social media post: “Our hearts go out to all Australians as they cope with these devastating bushfires. Amazon is donating 1 million AU dollars in needed provisions and services. Find more about it and learn how customers can help as well.”






View this post on Instagram


Our hearts go out to all Australians as they cope with these devastating bushfires. Amazon is donating 1 million AU dollars in needed provisions and services. Find more about it and learn how customers can help as well. Link in bio.


A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos) on Jan 11, 2020 at 10:17pm PST




Social media users were quick to shame him on Twitter, stating that he earns the sum he has donated in less than 5 minutes. Some even drew a comparison between him and rock band Metallica and other famous entities that are worth much less than him and yet donated a far greater amount.

related news

Facebook promised relief of $1.25 million, while Metallica pledged $750,000 and American socialite Kylie Jenner donated $1 million.

Instagram model Kaylen Ward reportedly raised double the amount ($1 million) by just offering to send her nude photos to those can prove that they have contributed to the cause with financial aid.





Bushfires have been raging in Australia since September and has burnt down more than 80,000 square km of forest land, killing 28 people and around one billion wild animals.

First Published on Jan 14, 2020 07:18 pm

tags #Amazon #australia bushfire #charitable donation #Jeff Bezos #relief fund

