Australia bushfire: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos trolled for donating “paltry sum”

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, who is worth a whopping $117 billion, is being trolled heavily on Twitter for pledging to donate a pittance in comparison to other tycoons and celebrities.

Bezos took to Instagram on January 12 to announce that he will be donating $6,90,000 to a wildlife recovery organisation in connection with the Australian bushfire relief efforts.

He had written in the social media post: “Our hearts go out to all Australians as they cope with these devastating bushfires. Amazon is donating 1 million AU dollars in needed provisions and services. Find more about it and learn how customers can help as well.”

Social media users were quick to shame him on Twitter, stating that he earns the sum he has donated in less than 5 minutes. Some even drew a comparison between him and rock band Metallica and other famous entities that are worth much less than him and yet donated a far greater amount.

Facebook promised relief of $1.25 million, while Metallica pledged $750,000 and American socialite Kylie Jenner donated $1 million.



Let's put this in perspective . Nick Cave donated $500,000 and Jeff Bezos donated $690,000 pic.twitter.com/dYAltFe0OW

— Ryan (@daftpuck) January 12, 2020



I don't know how much has been raised total for Australia, but let's go over-the-top and assume $10 billion has been raised worldwide (which is way, way more than the probable figure).

If Jeff Bezos personally matched this, he would still have $100 billion. Think about that. — Charlotte Clymer (@cmclymer) January 12, 2020



This is how much money #JeffBezos makes in 3 minutes. https://t.co/HL9dYadpVQ

— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) January 12, 2020



Lol. Metallica gave $750,000. https://t.co/l45HkUKhIK

— Thick Cave & the Bad Tweets™ (@TimDuffy) January 12, 2020



This may sound horrible, but $690,000 is a pittance for #JeffBezos. That’s like me putting $2 into the Salvation Army bucket.

Cheap billionaire.

— Samia Ali Salama (@SamiaAliSalama) January 13, 2020