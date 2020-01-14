Australia bushfire: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos trolled for donating “paltry sum”

Social media users were quick to shame him on Twitter, stating that he earns the sum he has donated in less than 5 minutes
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, who is worth a whopping $117 billion, is being trolled heavily on Twitter for pledging to donate a pittance in comparison to other tycoons and celebrities.
Bezos took to Instagram on January 12 to announce that he will be donating $6,90,000 to a wildlife recovery organisation in connection with the Australian bushfire relief efforts.He had written in the social media post: “Our hearts go out to all Australians as they cope with these devastating bushfires. Amazon is donating 1 million AU dollars in needed provisions and services. Find more about it and learn how customers can help as well.”
Social media users were quick to shame him on Twitter, stating that he earns the sum he has donated in less than 5 minutes. Some even drew a comparison between him and rock band Metallica and other famous entities that are worth much less than him and yet donated a far greater amount.
Facebook promised relief of $1.25 million, while Metallica pledged $750,000 and American socialite Kylie Jenner donated $1 million.Instagram model Kaylen Ward reportedly raised double the amount ($1 million) by just offering to send her nude photos to those can prove that they have contributed to the cause with financial aid.
Let's put this in perspective . Nick Cave donated $500,000 and Jeff Bezos donated $690,000 pic.twitter.com/dYAltFe0OW
— Ryan (@daftpuck) January 12, 2020
I don't know how much has been raised total for Australia, but let's go over-the-top and assume $10 billion has been raised worldwide (which is way, way more than the probable figure).
If Jeff Bezos personally matched this, he would still have $100 billion.
Think about that.— Charlotte Clymer (@cmclymer) January 12, 2020
This is how much money #JeffBezos makes in 3 minutes. https://t.co/HL9dYadpVQ
— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) January 12, 2020
Lol. Metallica gave $750,000. https://t.co/l45HkUKhIK
— Thick Cave & the Bad Tweets™ (@TimDuffy) January 12, 2020
This may sound horrible, but $690,000 is a pittance for #JeffBezos. That’s like me putting $2 into the Salvation Army bucket.
Cheap billionaire.
— Samia Ali Salama (@SamiaAliSalama) January 13, 2020
Bushfires have been raging in Australia since September and has burnt down more than 80,000 square km of forest land, killing 28 people and around one billion wild animals.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Jeff Bezos donated three minutes of his day pic.twitter.com/H9IzpdixUc
— The Serfs (@theserfstv) January 13, 2020