 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Attempts being made to tell world Indian judiciary, democracy in crisis: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

No campaign with ulterior motives can succeed in defaming India and its democratic setup, Rijiju said after inaugurating a conference of the Centre's counsels in the Eastern states.

Kiren Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said attempts were being made to tell the world that the Indian judiciary and the democracy were in crisis.

Inaugurating a conference of the Centre's counsels in the Eastern states, Rijiju on Saturday said the wisdom of judges was beyond public scrutiny.

"Indian judiciary cannot be questioned, especially the wisdom of judges cannot be put into public scrutiny," he said.

"At times, calibrated attempts are being made from both inside and outside the country to tell the world that the Indian judiciary is in crisis. A message is being sent to the world that Indian democracy is in crisis. It is a deliberate attempt by some groups to malign the image of the country," he added.