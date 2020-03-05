Attempt to hack Tata Sons Rs 200cr a/c by IndusInd Bank executive, techies foiled

Mumbai Police successfully foiled a hacking bid that could have siphoned off almost 70 percent from a Rs 200 crore Tata Sons' bank account with IndusInd Bank’s Chembur Branch, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Seven persons including a top executive of IndusInd Bank and techies were arrested by the police on the evening of March 3 from Nallasopara, the report said. They were picked up from the parking area of a shopping mall in the area, moments before they could hack into the account and commit the fraud.

Crime Branch officers identified the seven accused as Tasleem Ansari (IndusInd Bank account executive), and techies Anant Bhupati Ghosh, Gunjeev Shamjibhai Barayya, Naseem Yasin Siddiqui, Satish Ajay Gupta, Anand Pandurang Nalawade, and Saroj Ramniwas Chaudhary. All seven have been arrested under sections 420 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code.

The arrested persons were found in possession of nine cellphones, one tablet connected to a keypad, and an account statement of Tata Sons, the report said.

The investigation conducted by the Nallasopara unit of the Palghar Crime Branch has revealed that the gang were planning to steal Rs 150 crore from the Tata Sons account in three instalments of Rs 50 crore each and transfer the sum to an account holder in Nagaland, the report stated.

The article quotes a police officer as saying that the accused were nabbed based on a tip-off they had received a few days ago, following which the gang’s movements were tracked closely.

"The members were actively looking for a professional hacker. But when they failed to find anyone suitable, they decided to hack the Tata Sons bank account themselves, with the help of the information provided by Ansari," the policeman added.

The bank employee had told the other accused persons that no one would notice if money is withdrawn from this account as it had been lying dormant for a while, the report said.

Police believe the plan was Siddiqui’s brainchild and he was the person who was in contact with the person in Nagaland, the report added. The latter was reportedly promised a 20 percent commission in exchange for his complicity.