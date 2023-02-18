 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Attack on cricketer Prithvi Shaw: Mumbai cops arrest fourth accused

PTI
Feb 18, 2023 / 07:22 PM IST

Shaw was allegedly manhandled and his car attacked with a baseball bat after a row that started in a luxury hotel in the early hours of Wednesday over clicking selfies.

Prithvi Shaw.

The number of arrests in connection with the attack on cricketer Prithvi Shaw earlier this week during an argument over clicking selfies reached four on Saturday, a Mumbai police official said.

Shaw was allegedly manhandled and his car attacked with a baseball bat after a row that started in a luxury hotel in the early hours of Wednesday over clicking selfies.

While social media influencer Sapna Gill was held on Thursday evening, her friend Shobhit Thakur (19) was held on Saturday, the official said.

In the interim, two more persons were held, which has taken the total number of arrests to four, while an equal number of people are wanted, he said.