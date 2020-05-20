Atmanirbhar Bharat package | Economic stimulus not enough, will only partially offset COVID-19 damage: Moody’s

The Rs 20 lakh crore economic relief package announced by the central government under its Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, will only partially offset the damage caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak, Business Today said quoting a report by rating agency Moody’s Investors Service.

A massive stimulus package amounting to 10 percent of India’s GDP was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week to alleviate the financial stress in the economy. An amount of Rs 3.70 lakh crore was earmarked for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), while Rs 75,000 crore was set aside for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) under the scheme.

In a note -- ‘Financial Institutions - India: Support measures to provide relief to the financial system, but will not solve all issues’-- Moody’s noted that the measures would help mitigate the crisis considerably, but would not be enough to “fully offset the negative impact” of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the BT article, Moody’s noted that the amount earmarked to help MSMEs may prove insufficient, given the sector was already under stress; with economic growth being affected, the sector is likely to be faced with added liquidity woes.

They held the same view for the NBFC package, claiming the financial assistance to be far lesser than the immediate liquidity needed by companies in that sector. As a result, they may continue to pose a risk to banks, the report stated. However, one must note that this is the first time the government has offered direct support to the NBFCs.

The liquidity measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India have also helped the NBFCs, although the larger and better-rated companies reaped the benefits of it primarily; credit flow to the smaller ones remains an issue to be addressed.

